ALABAMA (WHNT) — Many of Alabama’s best breweries are right here in the Tennessee Valley, according to a new ranking from the website Brewery Stars.
Multiple North Alabama locations showed up on the list, Chandlers Ford Brewing in Huntsville, Bowler Hat Brewing in Madison, and Main Channel Brewing in Guntersville.
Brewery Stars uses a five-point scale to create their “meta-rating” or ranking of each brewery. According to their website, the group scours craft beer sites, tourism and mapping pages, and more to determine their rankings.
Here are the top 20 breweries in Alabama according to the latest Brewery Stars ranking:
- TrimTab Brewing Company: 2721 5th Avenue South, Birmingham
- Monday Night Social Club: 14 12th Street South, Birmingham
- Birmingham District Brewing Company: 2201 2nd Avenue South #102, Birmingham
- Chandlers Ford Brewing: 109 North Side Square, Huntsville
- Bowler Hat Brewing Company: 7429 Highway 72 W C, Madison
- Good People Brewing Company: 114 14th Street South, Birmingham
- Goat Island Brewing: 1646 John H. Cooper Drive SE A, Cullman
- Folklore Brewing & Meadery: 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan
- Common Bond Brewers: 424 Bibb Street Suite #150, Montgomery
- Druid City Brewing Company Taproom: 607 14th Street, Tuscaloosa
- Fractal Brewing Project: 3200 Leeman Ferry Road SW, Huntsville
- Yellowhammer Brewing: 2600 Clinton Avenue West, Huntsville
- Oak Mountain Brewing Company: 110 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham
- Main Channel Brewing: 2090 Gunter Avenue, Guntersville
- Innerspace Brewing Company: 2414 Clinton Avenue West, Huntsville
- Rocket Republic Brewing Company: 289 Production Avenue, Madison
- Green Bus Brewing: 206 Eustis Avenue SE, Huntsville
- Braided River Brewing Company: 420 St. Louis Street, Mobile
- Mad Malts Brewing: 109 Maple Avenue NW, Huntsville
- Twisted Barley Brewing: 520 19th Street West, Jasper
To learn more about Brewery Stars, or to see the full list of Alabama breweries ranked on their website, click here.