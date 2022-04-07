ALABAMA (WHNT) — Many of Alabama’s best breweries are right here in the Tennessee Valley, according to a new ranking from the website Brewery Stars.

Multiple North Alabama locations showed up on the list, Chandlers Ford Brewing in Huntsville, Bowler Hat Brewing in Madison, and Main Channel Brewing in Guntersville.

Brewery Stars uses a five-point scale to create their “meta-rating” or ranking of each brewery. According to their website, the group scours craft beer sites, tourism and mapping pages, and more to determine their rankings.

Here are the top 20 breweries in Alabama according to the latest Brewery Stars ranking:

TrimTab Brewing Company: 2721 5th Avenue South, Birmingham Monday Night Social Club: 14 12th Street South, Birmingham Birmingham District Brewing Company: 2201 2nd Avenue South #102, Birmingham Chandlers Ford Brewing: 109 North Side Square, Huntsville Bowler Hat Brewing Company: 7429 Highway 72 W C, Madison Good People Brewing Company: 114 14th Street South, Birmingham Goat Island Brewing: 1646 John H. Cooper Drive SE A, Cullman Folklore Brewing & Meadery: 153 Mary Lou Lane, Dothan Common Bond Brewers: 424 Bibb Street Suite #150, Montgomery Druid City Brewing Company Taproom: 607 14th Street, Tuscaloosa Fractal Brewing Project: 3200 Leeman Ferry Road SW, Huntsville Yellowhammer Brewing: 2600 Clinton Avenue West, Huntsville Oak Mountain Brewing Company: 110 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham Main Channel Brewing: 2090 Gunter Avenue, Guntersville Innerspace Brewing Company: 2414 Clinton Avenue West, Huntsville Rocket Republic Brewing Company: 289 Production Avenue, Madison Green Bus Brewing: 206 Eustis Avenue SE, Huntsville Braided River Brewing Company: 420 St. Louis Street, Mobile Mad Malts Brewing: 109 Maple Avenue NW, Huntsville Twisted Barley Brewing: 520 19th Street West, Jasper

To learn more about Brewery Stars, or to see the full list of Alabama breweries ranked on their website, click here.