WATCH: UAB holds briefing on latest COVID-19 update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, UAB medical experts will give us the latest update on the current state of COVID-19.

Doctors Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., MPH: Division Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases; Mark Wilson, M.D.: Jefferson County Health Officer; and Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: professor of Emergency Medicine, co-director UAB Hospital Emergency Management committee will speak.

This comes as the overall COVID-19 case count reaches 25,892, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. In addition, ADPH believes 13,508 coronavirus patients have recovered.

During the news conference, Dr. Marrazzo said many people keep talking about a second wave of coronavirus, but according to UAB, we’re not done with the first wave. Alabama reported 1,014 coronavirus cases Sunday, June 14. The coronavirus cases in Alabama have been steadily increasing, Dr. Marrazzo said.

The consequence of not slowing the spread will affect patient care, Dr. Nafziger said. An increase would alter in-patient care for those who need routine services and surgeries.

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said coronavirus cases are rising in the county.

“This is not moving in the right direction,” Wilson said.

Dr. Wilson said case numbers are rising and it is not because of more testing. It is a result of businesses reopening and Memorial Day travel.

At this time, Jefferson County is not actively considering reverting back to previous health orders or curfews however, the department is asking the public to do its part in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re depending on people to do the right thing as part of the team here to protect each other,” Dr. Wilson said. “So we need everybody’s help.”

