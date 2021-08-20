WATCH: State health officer gives COVID-19 update 1 week after Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be addressing the media Friday to discuss the latest updates and mitigation efforts on COVID-19 in Alabama.

This press conference comes one week after Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency declaration in efforts to help healthcare facilities handle the recent rise of hospitalizations due to the virus.

Alabama has seen roughly 4,000 new reported cases of COVID-19 every day for the past five days, Dr. Harris said, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020 to over 650,000.

