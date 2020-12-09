WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones delivers farewell speech

WASHINGTON (WIAT) — After nearly three years in office, Sen. Doug Jones took to the Senate floor Wednesday to deliver his farewell address.
Jones, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2018, was beaten in a runoff election with former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in November.
Watch the full address here.
