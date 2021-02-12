WATCH: UAB gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, UAB offered a media question and answer session with Dr. Sarah Nafziger to discuss updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Alabama.

Nafziger, vice president of clinical services at UAB Hospital, has led similar updates in the past for UAB. During the session, she discussed:

Vaccine sites and distribution updates

Recapping the first three days of operation at the Parker High School vaccination site

General vaccine information

In the last couple of weeks, UAB has opened appointment-only vaccination sites at the Hoover Met and Parker High School.

As of Friday, there have been nearly 376,000 coronavirus cases reported since the start of the pandemic last March.