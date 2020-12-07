WATCH: Saban talks Alabama win over LSU, SEC Championship Game against Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban will speak to the media at noon Monday to discuss the Crimson Tide’s win over LSU Saturday, as well as the upcoming SEC Championship against Florida in a couple of weeks.

Alabama routed LSU 55-17 in Baton Rouge. This was a change from last season, when LSU narrowly defeated Alabama 46-41 and went on to be national champions.

Alabama will play Arkansas this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Arkansas.

On Dec. 19, Alabama will play Florida for bragging rights as champions of the SEC. The last time the two teams faced each other in the SEC Championship was 2008, when then-quarterback Tim Tebow led the Gators to a 31-20 win over the Tide.

Kickoff will be held at 8 p.m. and be broadcast on CBS.