MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, officials with the city of Montgomery addressed a brawl on the city’s riverfront that quickly gained attention online over the weekend.

Mayor Steven Reed and Montgomery Police Chief Darryl J. Albert addressed the circumstances that led to several people fighting one another along the riverfront.

Chief Albert announced that warrants had been issued for three men:

Richard Roberts, 48, faces two outstanding arrests for assault in the third degree

Allen Todd, 23, faces one warrant for assault in the third degree

Zachary Simpson, 25, faces one warrant for assualt in the third degree

Albert said as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, one of the three had turned himself in, and the other two were expected to follow suit in the hour that followed. The Montgomery Police Department (MPD) also requested to speak with Reggie Grey, a man they identified as wielding a chair during the fight.

During the Tuesday press conference, Albert said the city’s 19th century riverboat, the Harriott II, which was carrying 227 passengers, was attempting to dock in its designated and reserved port on Saturday evening but was blocked by a privately-owner boat.

Co-Captain Pickett tried to communicate with the individuals on the boat, but only received obscene gestures, obscene language and laughter in return, according to Albert.

“The co-captain was doing his job. He was simply trying to move the boat just enough to where (it) can park in its identified location,” Albert said.

Harriott II remained away from the dock for nearly 45 minutes, waiting for the boat to move.

Pickett was eventually brought to the pier by a separate vessel to talk to the owner of the private boat about moving it. That is when the brawl ensued.

Watch the full video here:

At 7 p.m., the initial disturbance call was received from the Captain of the Harriott, who Albert said was calm and collected over the phone.

At 7:15 p.m., the call was dispatched to MPD, as more and more calls came in. Three minutes later, the first units arrived on the scene.

That day, 13 individuals were detained and brought to MPD headquarters for interviews. All parties involved were released later that night.

Pickett received treatment at a local hospital that night, according to Albert.

Albert said MPD worked with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the Montgomery District Attorney and the local FBI office. He said this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are likely.

“This is not indicative of who we are as a city,” Albert said. “Our city’s much better than that.”

If anyone has information on the brawl, Albert said they can make reports or send videos to starcenter@montgomeryal.gov or their Secret Witness service at 334-625-4000.