MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Alabama GOP Summer dinner Friday night, just days after being indicted for the third time.

Trump, who was recently indicted over alleged attempts to overthrow the results of the 2020 election he lost, will speak to a crowd of 2,700 during the annual dinner at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center in Montgomery. His speech will mark the first time he has publicly spoken since his indictment earlier this week.

The latest indictment charges the former president with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, where President Joe Biden garnered 51.3% of the vote to Trump’s 46.8%. Since losing, Trump and others in his camp have claimed that the election was “stolen” from him.

In the indictment, prosecutors accuse Trump and members of his inner circle of putting pressure on officials, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, to not certify the election results.

Two and a half years after the election, Trump has yet to concede the defeat.

With the next presidential election a year away, Trump maintains a steady lead to win the Republican primary. In fundraising, he leads Alabama with $381,000 in contributions compared to Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis’ $62,000, according to FEC filings.

The speech is expected to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Trump’s remarks here.