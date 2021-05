BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A heavy downpour across central Alabama Tuesday has caused flooding in several cities, causing traffic delays and other issues.

The video above was taken in Homewood along 18th Street, where cars tried to travel through flooding.

The following photos show flooding in different parts of central Alabama:

Flooding at the corner of 13th Street and 6th Avenue South in Birmingham. (Courtesy Neal Posey)

A tractor-trailer stuck in flood waters along 6th Avenue in Birmingham (Courtesy Neal Posey)

Flooding in a Homewood neighborhood. (Courtesy Homewood Fire Department)

Flooding along Oak Road in Alexandria. (Courtesy Doug Gardner)

Flooding along 18th Street in Homewood (Courtesy Andreia Bonds)

A tree on a home in Homewood

