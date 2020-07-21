WATCH: Gov. Ivey encourages Alabamians to complete 2020 Census during summit meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will participate in a summit meeting regarding the 2020 Census and why it is important for people to complete it.

Ivey will be joined alongside representatives from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs/Alabama Counts and others.

According to organizers, at present, Alabama is at 59.6% response rate, falling short of what’s needed to ensure Alabama retains its congressional seat, secure an estimated $13 billion in Census-derived funding and ultimately keep its communities statewide in strong consideration for new economic development opportunities.

The following topics regarding the 2020 Census will be discussed:

Adjusted Census timeline/ plans for late summer/ fall

COVID-19’s effects on Census efforts and how to approach moving forward

Reiteration of what Alabama stands to lose and why

The debut of new audience messaging

Summary of state actions to date

Synopsis of current self-response rates

Counties meeting needed response rates- those nearing 2010 levels and those needing high-level attention

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted outreach efforts for the 2020 Census, but organizers say they are focused on the task at hand, or else the future of the state may be negatively impacted for generations to come if more households do not participate and complete the Census.

For more information on the Alabama Census, visit their website here.

