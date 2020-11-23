WATCH: Dr. Scott Harris to provide Alabama COVID-19 vaccine plans, Thanksgiving recommendations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre will provide updates on the Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and Thanksgiving holiday recommendations.
As of Monday, there have been 195,887 coronavirus cases confirmed across Alabama as well as 3,155 deaths since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.
The news conference, which starts at 11 a.m., will be held at the RSA Tower in Montgomery.
Tune in here at 11 a.m. to view the press conference.
