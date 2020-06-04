WATCH: Alan Jackson drive-in concerts pushed back a week due to weather

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to potential inclement weather, country music star Alan Jackson’s drive-in concerts in Cullman and Fairhope have been rescheduled.

According to Jackson’s website, the performance in Cullman was scheduled for June 5 and will now take place June 12. The Fairhope show will now be on June 13.

For more information regarding the concert, visit Jackson’s website.

A portion of all proceeds from each show will go toward food relief efforts in the Cullman and Fairhope areas.

