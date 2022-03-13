HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One of Broadway’s quirkiest comedy musicals will make its way to Wallace State next weekend for three big performances.

The Wallace State Theatre program will present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” from Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20 at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre. Friday and Saturday showtimes begin at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s show starts at 2 p.m.

“I have performed in, choreographed and seen this show before, and I knew that everyone involved in the production loved it,” said Angela Green, head of the Wallace State Theatre program and the production’s director.

Tori Dahlgren (Olive Ostrovsky) and Isabel Newby (Rona Lisa Perretti) act out a scene during rehearsals of the upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Wallace State Community College.

Wallace State students Bethany Sartain (Leaf’s mom), Isaac Hollis (Leaf Coneybear), and Marcos Zapien (Leaf’s dad) react to Leaf being selected to participate in the spelling bee during rehearsals of the upcoming production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

The Broadway show debuted in 2005, and follows a group of characters (and some audience members) participating in a spelling bee. The show was nominated for six Tony Awards, winning two. The cast album was nominated for a Grammy.

“The audiences of Spelling Bee can expect an entertaining and interactive night at the theatre,” Green added. “Audience members can become cast members if they sign up for and are chosen to be a part of the ‘Bee’! This makes the show a little different every night and keeps the cast on their toes!”

Admission is a $10 donation to the program, or $5 for students and those under 12.