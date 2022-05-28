FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two anglers from Wallace State Community College are taking home some hardware from a national bass fishing tournament in Northwest Alabama.

Clent Blackwood and Bryar Chambers, the college’s top duo for two seasons running, secured their first major championship at the 2022 BoatUS Collegiate BASS Fishing National Championship on Pickwick Lake.

Their two-day total was 10 fish, weighing a total of 46.91 pounds, more than Auburn University’s 44.69-pound total. Five of those 10 fish were caught on the first day, weighing a total of 23.66 pounds, with day 2’s five catches totaling 23.16 pounds.

The college’s fishing team has been around for around 10 years and has consistently sent members to national collegiate competitions ever since.

Pickwick isn’t the end for the duo, either. They’ll both be heading up to Saginaw Bay in Michigan for a two-day tournament June 10-11. Last year, they both led at the end of the first day up north.