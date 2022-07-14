MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Students at Walnut Grove Elementary School will start the new school year in classrooms that have been transformed.

Over 40 employee volunteers from the paint company PPG spent Wednesday transforming classrooms at the Madison County elementary school. The walls received a new coat of paint, specifically intended to enhance learning and improve students’ as well as teachers’ experiences.

“We are one of the highest poverty schools in our district,” Walnut Grove Principal Yolanda Wright told News 19. “For this school, it means that our students will have the opportunity to come back to a brand new space with exciting new colors and all cleaned up new items. They will know that they are in a place that is set for learning.”

In addition to the colorful walls and new furniture, the school has also been given supplies to help with science, technology, engineering and math activities.

Walnut Grove was chosen as part of PPG’s New Paint for a New Start initiative, designed to give back to the communities where PPG employees live and work.

Walnut Grove was one of 25 schools throughout the world that was chosen by PPG and the nonprofit Heart of America for the project.