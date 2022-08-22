MOORES MILL, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison County is experiencing massive growth. Between 2010 and 2020, it added more than 50,000, according to the U.S. Census. One area volunteer fire station is looking to almost double their number of firefighters to handle the growth in the Moores Mill area, but simply put, it’s easier said than done.

An August 31 deadline is closing in for Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s next Fire I course. It’s the first step towards getting future volunteers trained.

The cost is covered by the station, but president Zachary Trulson said even that’s not enough to attract recruits.

“It’s just, when you can go out there and get paid very well right to go to work, it’s hard to convince people to come and volunteer their free time with us,” Trulson said.

The courses aren’t full-time either. Trulson said they meet a couple of times a week for months until each class is completed and hours of training are met.

He said right now, they have 22 volunteer firefighters on their roster to answer calls, with 12 consistently running the growing number of calls.

“With us getting 2,300 calls a year, if we only have 10 to 15 people active and running calls, that’s a huge burden that’s being placed on those 10 to 15 people,” he said.

The fire station anticipates about 1,000 new homes in their coverage area over the next two years. Trulson said its crucial to up interest and volunteers now so they’re prepared for the future.

“If we could double that number, we could make a lot lighter work out of those calls,” he said.

For those interested in getting involved, Trulson said there are a variety of ways they can help the community once they’re fully trained.

“Not everything that we run is running into a burning building and fighting fires. We also have lots of medical calls, we have rescue calls. We have all sorts of calls for assistance that we help with,” Trulson said.

To contact those with Moores Mill about the upcoming course, click here.