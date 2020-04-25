Virtual candlelight vigil held honoring victims of crime in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall honored the victims of crime in the state during a virtual candlelight vigil Friday night.

The online event commemorated National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

In previous years, candlelight vigils were held across the state, but because of the coronavirus outbreak this year, that wasn’t possible.

Speakers honored different groups of victims in the state including victims of domestic violence, victims of violent crimes and the seven Alabama officers killed in the line of duty including Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy.

Marshall said its important to remember the victims and their families.