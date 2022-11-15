CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Vinemont man was killed in a crash just after midnight Tuesday in Cullman County.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 43-year-old Kenneth Wesley Coleman of Vinemont was killed when his 2005 Infinity G35 left the roadway, hit a ditch then a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened on County Road 565, three miles outside of Hanceville.

The vehicle’s passenger, Felicia N. Cofield, 36, of Hanceville, was injured and taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for treatment.

Officials claim neither Coleman or Cofield were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.