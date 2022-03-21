HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Vince Gill, one of country music’s most famous names, is heading to Huntsville as part of his upcoming summer tour.

Gill, a 22-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will stop in the Rocket City on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He will play at the Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall. Gill will make four total stops in Alabama during his tour, including dates in Birmingham, Mobile, and Montgomery.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road, Gill said. “Now, the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But, I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

Gill will be joined on tour by Wendy Moten, who competed on “The Voice” in 2021.

Tickets go on sale for Gill’s Huntsville show on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. Reserved seats range from $66 to $96, plus fees. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster or the VBC Box Office.