VIDEO: Tornadoes, strong winds leave damage across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather continues to move through Alabama Thursday afternoon with multiple tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Alabamians have been sending in videos to CBS 42 of the damage and dangerous weather. Please use caution when taking videos or photos of the storm.

Circulation of a potential tornado in Pelham (Courtesy of Kevin Jarrett)

Strong winds in Indian Springs shaking trees (Courtesy of Derek Gann)

Possible tornado spotted in Pelham (Courtesy of Christian Perkins)

Damage to football stadium at Oak Mountain High School (Courtesy Andrea Lindenberg)

Large amount of rotation in Leeds (Courtesy Trussville Tribune)