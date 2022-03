BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera.

Blake Salter shared the below footage and photo from an area between Foley and Summerdale.

WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. She reports sporadic power outages, mainly on the west side of downtown Robertsdale.

Severe storms are forecast for the area into Wednesday morning. You can find all the latest updates here.