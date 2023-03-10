Courtesy of the Dothan Police Department Bomb Team

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Multiple Departments responded to a rural property in Coffee County after a man reported he found Vietnam-era explosives in a barn.

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, the DCSO received a call from a man after he found blasting caps while cleaning out his grandfather’s barn in the 400 block of County Road 144 in Ozark.

Sheriff Bynum said when they discovered the address was in Coffee County, his department alerted the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Fire and Rescue, and the Dothan Police Bomb Team, all of which responded.

After arriving on the scene, officers with the Bomb Team surveyed the area and found over 40 Vietnam War-era blasting caps inside the barn.

The Bomb Team neutralized the caps by performing small controlled explosions, according to Sheriff Bynum.

The United States National Park Service describes a blasting cap as a device that contains a small explosive charge that sets off a larger attached explosive.

The operation lasted throughout the evening, and Sheriff Bynum and Sheriff Byrd made arrangements to feed the over 30 responding officers while on the scene.

