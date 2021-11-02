Victim of 1961 car wreck finally identified using DNA

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials say a young hitchhiker who died in a car crash in Alabama in 1961 and was buried in a grave marked “UNKNOWN” has finally been identified through DNA testing.

Coroner CW West says a team of genealogists using DNA from the body confirmed the remains to be those of 15-year-old Daniel Paul “Danny” Armantrout.

Armantrout was killed when a vehicle he’d accepted a ride from crashed and plunged into a river in Bibb County, the hitchhiker didn’t have any identification.

Community members raised money for his burial, and a tombstone was engraved with the date of the wreck: March 27, 1961.

They’ve contacted a surviving brother who plans to come to Alabama.