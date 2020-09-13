Victim identified in Birmingham homicide investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a homicide in the north Birmingham area.

Police have identified the victim as 22-year-old Reginald Horn of Birmingham, Ala.

The Birmingham Police Department received a notification from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to be on the look out for a white sedan involved in a possible domestic related kidnapping.

Not long after, Birmingham PD was alerted by Fultondale Police Department that the vehicle involved was located nearby the 2200 block of 30th Avenue North.

Officers from North Precinct arrived in the area and reported hearing a gunshot. Officers located the victim, Horn, lying outside a car unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Horn was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

The preliminary investigation suggests the “BOLO” (Be on the lookout) from Jefferson County was initiated after a female involved in a romantic relationship with Horn reported she and her sibling were being held against their will, Birmingham PD reports.

Horn reportedly drove them to the 2000 block of 30th Ave North where a physical altercation ensued resulting in Horn being fatally wounded. The motive in this homicide appears to be domestic in nature.

There were persons of interest detained for further questioning. No arrests have been made, BPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as further details develop.

