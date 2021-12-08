Vehicle of missing Auburn University student located in 44-year-old cold case

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a significant break in the case of a missing Auburn University student who vanished 44 years ago from a LaGrange, Georgia bar.

On January 27, 1976, 22-year-old Kyle Clinkscales left the Moose Club, a bar he worked at in his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia. Kyle, a junior, planned to make the 35-mile drive to Auburn University. He never arrived.

A significant development in the case has been uncovered in an Alabama creek. This week, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kyle’s white two-door 1974 Pinto Runabout with Georgia tag CEF-717 has been located in a Chambers County creek.

Sheriff James Woodruff is holding a news conference Wednesday morning to reveal additional information.

Kyle’s father wrote a book about his disappearance, titled “Kyle’s Story: Friday Never Came.” He also established a non-profit missing person organization, “Find Me Inc.”