LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office helped Florida Highway Patrol identify a 2005 white Toyota Highlander they believe was involved in Wednesday’s fatal hit and run in Escambia County. BCSO found the SUV in Lillian, Ala.

FHP said an SUV hit a tandem bicycle just after 7 p.m. on Sorrento Road near Blue Angel Parkway.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to Baptist Hospital.

FHP said they were looking for a Toyota Highlander with damage to the grill and windshield.

Investigators believe the vehicle recovered and taken into evidence in Lillian is that SUV.

FHP also said they have a “suspect driver” in the case but are “continuing to conduct our thorough investigation to ensure the correct person is held accountable for the fatal crash.”