LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A heartbreaking search has concluded this Mother’s Day at Lake Harding in Lee County, Ala.

The body of a missing man has been recovered from the water after a three-day search. He has been identified as Jacob Davidson, 30, from Valley, Alabama.

Sheriff Jay Jones said that Friday around 4:30, Davidson and his son had some trouble on the water. Jacob went in after his six-year-old boy fell into the Halawakee Creek area of the lake.

Davidson was able to lift his son up to an assisting boat, but the father went under and never resurfaced.