Vaccinated students, faculty no longer required to wear masks at University of Alabama campuses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama System has dropped mask requirements for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The changes come just over a month after Alabama’s statewide mask mandate expired April 9.

The new mask policy, which applies to all three UA campuses – Birmingham, Huntsville, and Tuscaloosa, aligns with the latest CDC guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most situations. However, the CDC said Americans still need to follow any local mask mandates or business policies.

The CDC still says masks are needed in medical settings and nursing homes; the UA System is following suit with its latest policy and will continue requiring masks for everyone in all clinical settings.

UA System officials said those returning to campus in the fall should be prepared for a taste of normality.

“Campuses shall resume in-person classes for Fall 2021 in substantially similar modalities and capacities to Fall 2019. Wide variances from Fall 2019 modality must be approved by the UA System Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs.” UA System COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Chancellor Finnis St. John echoed the policy and return to normality in a May 21 message.

“Our System is grateful for our three campus communities and the employees of the UAB Health System, who worked together to navigate through a successful academic year in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic. In our Comprehensive Health & Safety Plan, we continue to draw on the world-renowned expertise of the physicians, scientists, and researchers at The University of Alabama, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, and throughout our UAB Health System. With their guidance, I am confident we will have a full, normal on-campus experience as our students, faculty and staff return for the Fall 2021 semester. On behalf of the Board of Trustees and our System leadership, thank you for your commitment to our guiding principles and our work on behalf of the citizens of Alabama. While we are individually distinct, we are altogether stronger. Thank you to the hundreds of dedicated professionals who have contributed to this important endeavor.” UA System Chancellor Finnis St. John