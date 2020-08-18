USPS warns Alabamians that mail-in ballots may not be cast in time for November election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines.

Alabama is one of those states that received a letter, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised.

USPS is now at the center of a political firestorm. Bradley Bennett says USPS plays a vital role in society, not just in an election year.

“I mean, they deliver prescriptions, they deliver checks. They deliver all kinds of things,” Bennett said.

USPS is delivering a message to states that ballots by mail may not be counted in time for election day. They’re asking people to be mindful of the delivery standards and influx of ballots that are going to come in.

The message is also echoed by Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill.

“We would encourage all voters that are interested in voting by mail to make sure they submit their absentee ballot application as early as possible and they return their ballots as soon as they can,” Merrill said.

For people like Bradley Bennett, he plans to take the risk and vote in person.

“I feel more comfortable going in there and standing in line and casting my ballot,” he said.

To get any election information including an absentee ballot, click here.

