USPS: No mail will be delivered, post offices closed in certain north Alabama zip codes

NORTH ALABAMA – The United States Post Office has announced many postal customers across north Alabama won’t be receiving mail today or be able to visit their local post office

Any customer in a ZIP code that begins with 356, 357, or 358 will have delivery suspended for Tuesday, February 16.

In addition, post offices across those ZIP codes will also be closed.

This affects customers in all of Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan Counties, and certain cities/towns in Jackson County:

Bridgeport

Dutton

Estillfork

Fackler

Hollytree

Hollywood

Langston

Paint Rock

Pisgah

Princeton

Scottsboro

Section

Stevenson

Trenton

Woodville

Any Jackson County resident who does not receive mail from one of the cities/towns named above will still receive mail on Tuesday and local post offices in unaffected areas will remain open.