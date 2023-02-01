ALABAMA (WHNT) – The USDA Forest Service’s federal fire specialists will be conducting prescribed burns throughout some of Alabama’s national forests.

Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega and Tuskegee will go through routine burns on roughly 110,586 acres between February and August, weather permitting. These burns are low intensity fires managed by trained personnel.

The burning helps remove excess fuels — like vegetation and dead wood — that would enable the fire to burn hotter and longer. Applied appropriately, this can benefit not only the forest, but the surrounding community and wildlife as well.

Prescribed fire is a critical management tool used to improve plant and animal habitat, as well as the resiliency of forest landscapes to withstand natural problems — drought, insects and disease. The fire is controlled and dependent on the availability of trained Forest Services personnel.

While they do make efforts to minimize it’s impact, the public may notice smoke in various parts of the forests. If smoke is encountered on the road, the USDA urges drivers to use their low-beam lights.

The organization also said that they will be posting updates on Twitter. You can also check their website for any additional information. Just check under the “Know Before You Go” section.

Below, you can find out how many acres are being burned, where and who to call if you have any questions:

Bankhead National Forest – 21,500 acres in Winston and Lawrence Counties, call the office at (205) 489-5111.

– 21,500 acres in Winston and Lawrence Counties, call the office at (205) 489-5111. Conecuh National Forest – 41,586 acres in Escambia and Covington Counties, call (334) 222-2555.

– 41,586 acres in Escambia and Covington Counties, call (334) 222-2555. Talladega National Forest – Talladega and Shoal Creek Districts – 40,000 acres in Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Talladega Counties, call the Heflin office at (256) 463-2272 or the Talladega office at (256) 362-2909.

– – 40,000 acres in Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Talladega Counties, call the Heflin office at (256) 463-2272 or the Talladega office at (256) 362-2909. Talladega National Forest – Oakmulgee District – 35,000 acres in Bibb, Dallas, Perry, Tuscaloosa, Hale, and Chilton Counties, call (205) 926-9765.

– 35,000 acres in Bibb, Dallas, Perry, Tuscaloosa, Hale, and Chilton Counties, call (205) 926-9765. Tuskegee National Forest – 4,000 acres in Macon County, call (334) 727-2652.