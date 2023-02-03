ALABAMA (WHNT) — Four of Alabama’s national forests will be subject to “prescribed burns,” according to the USDA Forest Service.

The service says the prescribed burns will be conducted in Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega, and Tuskegee national forests. The burns will cover a total of 110,586 acres of land.

Bankhead National Forest: 21,500 acres in Lawrence and Winston counties

21,500 acres in Lawrence and Winston counties Conecuh National Forest: 41,586 acres in Covington and Escambia counties

41,586 acres in Covington and Escambia counties Talladega National Forest Talladega and Shoal Creek Districts will burn 40,000 acres in Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, and Talladega counties Oakmulgee District will burn 35,000 acres in Bibb, Chilton, Dallas, Hale, Perry, and Tuscaloosa counties

Tuskegee National Forest: 4,000 acres in Macon County

According to the USDA Forest Service, prescribed burns are described as “low-intensity, prescribed fires ignited by trained personnel to remove excess fuels… that would enable wildfires to burn hotter and longer.”

The method is used as a tool to improve plant and animal life, as well as increase the forest’s ability to fight off droughts, insects, and diseases.

To receive notifications from the Forest Services in Alabama, visit fs.usda.gov/alabama.