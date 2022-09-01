MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release. Those arrests included five documented gang members and seized guns, drugs and cash.

The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Mobile division said the operation, which ran from Aug 14. to Aug. 27, focused on “arresting individuals who have violent criminal histories and are currently wanted by Federal, state, or local law enforcement agencies.”

The list of charges is long. The inventory of cash, weapons and drugs confiscated is considerable.

Guns, drugs and money seized:

Sixteen firearms

844 rounds of ammunition

$22,475 in cash

102 grams of methamphetamine

Seven grams of heroin

Four pounds of marijuana

10 fentanyl tablets

14 Xanax tablets

Fugitives arrested were charged with crimes including:

Homicide

Attempted murder

Stolen firearms

Shooting into occupied dwellings

Aggravated assaults

Narcotics

Sex offender registration violations

Parole violations

Robberies

Weapons violations

Domestic violence

But the US Marshals did not act alone.

“This operation was a great success, and it shows that the partnerships between the Marshals and other agencies in the Mobile, Alabama area is strong,” said Deputy Commander Raymond Smiles in the news release. “When we’re able to have these partnerships we’re able to conduct these large operations and take violent fugitives off the streets.”

Partners on Operation Gateway:

Southern District of Mobile

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Mobile Police Department

Alabama Pardon and Parole

Thomasville Police Department

Alabama National Guard

US Marshals from Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Jackson, Miss.