HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The rollout of the latest version of the COVID-19 vaccine is much more straightforward this time around.

A spokesperson with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the COVID-19 vaccine is now being treated like the flu vaccine.

The FDA says people as young as 6 months old are authorized to get at least one dose from either Pfizer or Moderna from their updated formulation.

The new shots were updated to target the XBB variants strains of the virus descended from the original omicron variant.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH says the vaccine will be offered in a number of places.

“Vaccinators might include places like pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, physician offices, and the health departments,” he said.

For many people, health insurance should cover the cost of the vaccine.

But Stubblefield says even those without insurance have access to the updated jab.

“It’s important to know that if people have problems with access to the vaccine based on either the no insurance or inability to pay, the federal government is providing some vaccine that will be provided to those individuals,” he explained. “I know specifically we’re providing those at the county health departments with a program called the Bridge Program. That may also be distributed to others such as pharmacy partners and federally qualified health centers.”

Walgreens began taking appointments for the updated vaccine on Monday.

According to Vaccines.gov, CVS pharmacies in Alabama are also offering the vaccine.