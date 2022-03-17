GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Two teens from Hoover, Alabama were killed in a Geneva Co. crash Thursday morning.

According to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson, 19-year-old Om Ashutosh Tamhane, and 18-year-old Madhav Praveen, both of Hoover, were killed at the intersection of Highway 153 and Highway 52 near Samson.

They were pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

The intersection of the crash:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.