$3 million bond set for Alabama man charged with rape, sexual abuse of child under 12

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — New information has been released on Joseph Cross, 32, who was arrested in February on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

According to Dale County Sherriff’s Office, Cross’ bond was recently modified after going to a grand jury and is currently set at more than $3 million.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cross for allegedly abusing a child for several years.

The DCSO said it received a complaint of minor sexual abuse, prompting an immediate investigation. The sheriff’s office charged suspect Joseph Cross with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Cross is still booked in the Dale County Jail.