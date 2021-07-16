$3 million bond set for Alabama man charged with rape, sexual abuse of child under 12

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — New information has been released on Joseph Cross, 32, who was arrested in February on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

According to Dale County Sherriff’s Office, Cross’ bond was recently modified after going to a grand jury and is currently set at more than $3 million.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cross for allegedly abusing a child for several years.

The DCSO said it received a complaint of minor sexual abuse, prompting an immediate investigation. The sheriff’s office charged suspect Joseph Cross with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Cross is still booked in the Dale County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News