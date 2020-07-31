University of Alabama starts weekend of commencement ceremonies Friday, July 31

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Friday, July 31 marks the start of three days of graduation ceremonies at the University of Alabama.

There are events at 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

All events will be at Coleman Coliseum.

