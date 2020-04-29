University of Alabama planning to resume in-person instruction fall 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Officials with the University of Alabama are planning to reopen the campus for in-person instruction come fall 2020.

“We are expecting to have a fall semester at all of our universities,” St. John told our news partners AL.com in an interview. “We are expecting it to be on the regular schedule. We understand that things could happen that make it impossible, but that’s what we are planning for at this time.”

The university transitioned to remote learning in March in an attempt to protect students and staff from the coronavirus.

The student newspaper, The Crimson White, reports the University of Alabama System appointed a task force to develop plans to protect students, faculty and staff once on-campus instruction resumes.

“We fully expect to have on-campus instruction,” St. John said during the interview. “We don’t know what the circumstances will be, but we are trying to be ready.”