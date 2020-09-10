University of Alabama issues 639 student sanctions related to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama is cracking down on students who break rules related to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In a statement from UA spokesperson Monica Watts, the university has issued 639 individual student sanctions as of Tuesday with one student organization pending suspension and three others receiving COVID-related sanctions.

Approximately 33 students have been suspended while their conduct cases proceed through due process.

“Student suspensions could range in length depending on the severity of the conduct,” Watts said in a statement to CBS 42. “Any speculation about refunds for these students is premature.”

