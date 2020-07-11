University of Alabama group demands “a seat at the table”, after being excluded from important meetings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some University of Alabama staff and students are “demanding a seat at the table” and speaks out about being excluded from meetings that discussed the renaming of buildings on campus.

The United Campus Workers of Alabama released a statement saying while they applaud the University for removing “painful” reminders of the racism on campus, it could have done better at removing them quicker. The group says the perspective and expertise of UA staff, students, and faculty should be included in future decisions because they are the ones suffering the violence of entering buildings and seeing plaques named after glorified slave owners, scientific racists, Confederate leaders, and segregationists.

The group says they were not included in the Building Names Review Committee and now they have a list of demands:

Faculty, staff, and student representation from all three UA System campuses.

Faculty, staff, and students from each campus must be appointed as full members on the Committee.

All meetings and deliberations must be open to the public and announced through system-wide press releases at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

Voluntary presentation of committee information to an organization or person that requests it without submission of an FOIA request.

Public hearings/listening sessions.

Committee recommendations are executed by January 15, 2021.

Board of Trustees requires a committee report to be completed, published, and made available online no later than October 1, 2020, with board approval.

