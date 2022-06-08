TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of Alabama has rolled out a new grant designed to help cover tuition costs for active-duty military members.

The UA Online Military Tuition Grant will help make a bachelor’s degree more accessible for service members.

“By reducing the financial obstacles and resolving the limitations presented by in-residence academic programs, we are able to remove many of the challenges that cost and location present for our military community,” said Dr. Robert Hayes, interim dean of the College of Continuing Studies, which facilitates UA Online programs.

Active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members enrolled in undergraduate distance learning programs are eligible for the grant. It will help cover tuition costs up to 6 credit hours per term and up to 18 credit hours per academic year.

To find out more about the grant and apply visit the University of Alabama website here.