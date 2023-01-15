ALABAMA (WHNT) — University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men charged with capital murder in a shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa that killed a 23-year-old woman.

According to AL.com, the junior forward was ruled out for the rest of the season due to an “ankle injury” on Saturday. However, Miles, from Washington, D.C., was seen being led into the Tuscaloosa County Jail in handcuffs on Sunday.

Darius Miles (Tuscaloosa County Jail)

The 21-year-old appeared to be in tears during that walk, saying, ” “I love you,’’ and “I love you more than you imagine,’’ several times to someone standing outside the jail.

Maryland resident Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, of Birmingham.

It was just before 2 a.m. on Sunday when the Tuscaloosa Police and the University of Alabama Police were dispatched to the Walk of Champions at Bryant Denny Stadium for a possible shooting.

AL.com said that a vehicle had stopped at the stadium “upon sighting a University of Alabama Police vehicle.” Harris was dead inside that vehicle, according to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Captain Jack Kennedy.

The unidentified driver told police their vehicle had been hit by gunfire, adding that they had returned fire in self-defense and may have struck a suspect.

Investigators would later determine that the shooting happened in the 400-block of Grace Street off of University Boulevard.

Miles and Davis were identified through video surveillance and several interviews with witnesses said Kennedy. One of the men had been shot and had a non-life-threatening wound.

“It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the strip,’’ Kennedy said.

On Saturday, Miles was on the bench during the Crimson Tide’s 106-66 win over LSU. His profile on the official Alabama athletics website was no longer active with the web address returning a 404 error.

The University of Alabama released this statement:

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

“The University offers comprehensive emotional and mental health support resources. Through the holiday, members of the campus community can call UAPD at 205-348-5454 to reach the dean for support or to connect with emergency counseling services. On weekdays, the Counseling Center is available for students at 205-348-3863. Student Care and Well-Being can be reached at 205-348-2461, and faculty and staff have access to the Employee Assistance Program by calling 800-925-5327.”