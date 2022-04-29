MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Federal authorities said a man has been indicted for multiple drug and gun charges, along with illegally re-entering the country.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama said Juan Jose Maldonado-Arce, 36, is accused of 17 different charges:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a substance containing a detectable amount of powdered cocaine

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute (three counts)

Distributing methamphetamine (two counts)

Possession of powdered cocaine with intent to distribute (two counts)

Distributing powdered cocaine

Felon in possession of a gun (two counts)

Undocumented person in possession of a gun (two counts)

Carrying or possessing a gun used in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (two counts)

Using a gun during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime

Illegal re-entry after deportation

The indictment alleges that Maldonado-Arce sold methamphetamine and powdered cocaine between May 2021 and February 2022 in Limestone and Madison Counties. During that time, he also possessed three guns: a Taurus 9 mm pistol, a Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver, and a Hi-Point 9 mm pistol.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said Maldonado-Arce was deported to Mexico on March 24, 2011, and re-entered the U.S. three times in July 2012, July 2016, and June 2020.

If convicted, Maldonado-Arce could face 10 years to life in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, up to 40 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, up to 20 years in prison for distributing powdered cocaine, up to 10 years in prison for illegally re-entering the country after deportation, up to 10 years in prison for being a felon and/or undocumented person in possession of a gun.

In addition, if convicted, Maldonado-Arce could face a minimum sentence of five years in prison for gun possession during drug trafficking, which must be served separately from any other sentence.