(WHNT) — Several counties across North Alabama have uncontested races on this fall’s ballot.

The general election in Alabama, and across the United States, will be held on Tuesday, November 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here is a list of uncontested races this November:

Statewide & Legislative Races

Alabama Board of Education, Place 2: Tracie West (R, incumbent)

Tracie West (R, incumbent) Alabama Board of Education, Place 6: Marie Manning (R)

Marie Manning (R) Alabama Senate, District 1: Tim Melson (R, incumbent)

Tim Melson (R, incumbent) Alabama Senate, District 8: Steve Livingston (R, incumbent)

Steve Livingston (R, incumbent) Alabama Senate, District 9: Clay Scofield (R, incumbent)

Clay Scofield (R, incumbent) Alabama Senate, District 10: Andrew Jones (R, incumbent)

Andrew Jones (R, incumbent) Alabama House, District 1: Phillip Pettus (R, incumbent)

Phillip Pettus (R, incumbent) Alabama House, District 2: Ben Harrison (R)

Ben Harrison (R) Alabama House, District 4: Parker Duncan Moore (R, incumbent)

Parker Duncan Moore (R, incumbent) Alabama House, District 5: Danny F. Crawford (R, incumbent)

Danny F. Crawford (R, incumbent) Alabama House, District 19: Laura Hall (D, incumbent)

Laura Hall (D, incumbent) Alabama House, District 20: James Lomax (R)

James Lomax (R) Alabama House, District 21: Rex Reynolds (R, incumbent)

Rex Reynolds (R, incumbent) Alabama House, District 22: Ritchie Whorton (R, incumbent)

Ritchie Whorton (R, incumbent) Alabama House, District 23: Mike Kirkland (R, incumbent)

Mike Kirkland (R, incumbent) Alabama House, District 24: Nathaniel Ledbetter (R, incumbent)

Nathaniel Ledbetter (R, incumbent) Alabama House, District 39: Ginny Shaver (R, incumbent)

Ginny Shaver (R, incumbent) Alabama House, District 53: Anthony Daniels (D, incumbent)

Colbert County

31st Judicial Court District Attorney: Hal Hughston (R)

Hal Hughston (R) Colbert Co. District Court Judge Place 1: Chad Smith (R)

Chad Smith (R) Colbert Co. Coroner: Justin Gasque (R, incumbent)

Justin Gasque (R, incumbent) Colbert Co. Board of Education District 1: Jarrod Johnson (R)

Jarrod Johnson (R) Colbert Co. Board of Education District 6: Steve Stayton (R)

DeKalb County

9th Judicial Circuit District Attorney: Summer McWhorter Summerford (R)

Summer McWhorter Summerford (R) DeKalb Co. Commission President: Ricky Harcrow (R, incumbent)

Ricky Harcrow (R, incumbent) DeKalb Co. Commission District 3: Ron Saferite (R, incumbent)

Ron Saferite (R, incumbent) DeKalb Co. Commission District 4: Lester Black (R, incumbent)

Lester Black (R, incumbent) DeKalb Co. Sheriff: Nick Welden (R, incumbent)

Nick Welden (R, incumbent) DeKalb Co. Coroner: Tom Wilson (R, incumbent)

Tom Wilson (R, incumbent) DeKalb Co. Board of Education District 5: Robert Elliot (R, incumbent)

Franklin County

34th Judicial Circuit District Attorney: Jeffrey Wade Barksdale (R)

Jeffrey Wade Barksdale (R) Franklin Co. Sheriff: Shannon Oliver (R, incumbent)

Shannon Oliver (R, incumbent) Franklin Co. Coroner: Charles Adcox (R, incumbent)

Charles Adcox (R, incumbent) Franklin Co. Board of Education District 2: Terry Welborn (R, incumbent)

Jackson County

38th Judicial Circuit District Attorney: Jason Pierce (R, incumbent)

Jason Pierce (R, incumbent) Jackson Co. Commission Chairman: Bill Nance (R, incumbent)

Bill Nance (R, incumbent) Jackson Co. Commission District 1: Chris Gulley (R)

Chris Gulley (R) Jackson Co. Commission District 2: Paul Kennamer (R)

Paul Kennamer (R) Jackson Co. Sheriff: Chuck Phillips (R, incumbent)

Chuck Phillips (R, incumbent) Jackson Co. Coroner: John Jordan (R, incumbent)

John Jordan (R, incumbent) Jackson Co. Board of Education (at-large): Angela Guess (R, incumbent)

Angela Guess (R, incumbent) Jackson Co. Board of Education District 2: Chris Knight (R, incumbent)

Lauderdale County

11th Judicial Circuit Judge Place 1: Benjamin Graves (R, incumbent)

Benjamin Graves (R, incumbent) 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Place 2: Will Powell (R, incumbent)

Will Powell (R, incumbent) 11th Judicial Circuit Judge Place 3: Gil Self (R, incumbent)

Gil Self (R, incumbent) 11th Judicial Circuit District Attorney: Chris Connolly (R, incumbent)

Chris Connolly (R, incumbent) Lauderdale Co. District Court Judge: Carole Coil Medley (R, incumbent)

Carole Coil Medley (R, incumbent) Lauderdale Co. Commission District 1: Brad Black (R)

Brad Black (R) Lauderdale Co. Sheriff: Joe Hamilton (R)

Joe Hamilton (R) Lauderdale Co. License Commissioner: Rodney Pettus (R, incumbent)

Rodney Pettus (R, incumbent) Lauderdale Co. Coroner: Kim Edgil Jones (R)

Lawrence County

36th Judicial Circuit District Attorney: Errek Jett (R, incumbent)

Errek Jett (R, incumbent) Lawrence Co. District Court Judge: Angela Dawson Terry (R)

Angela Dawson Terry (R) Lawrence Co. Coroner: Scott Norwood (R, incumbent)

Scott Norwood (R, incumbent) Lawrence Co. Board of Education District 4: Shannon “Shane” Terry (R, incumbent)

Limestone County

39th Judicial Circuit Judge Place 1: Chad Wise (R, incumbent)

Chad Wise (R, incumbent) 39th Judicial Circuit Judge Place 2: Matthew R. Huggins (R)

Matthew R. Huggins (R) 39th Judicial Circuit District Attorney: Brian C.T. Jones (R, incumbent)

Brian C.T. Jones (R, incumbent) Limestone Co. District Court Judge Place 1: Gray West (R, incumbent)

Gray West (R, incumbent) Limestone Co. District Court Judge Place 2: David T. Puckett (R)

David T. Puckett (R) Limestone Co. Commission Chairman: Collin Daly (R, incumbent)

Collin Daly (R, incumbent) Limestone Co. Commission District 1: Daryl Sammet (R, incumbent)

Daryl Sammet (R, incumbent) Limestone Co. Revenue Commissioner: G. Brian Patterson (R, incumbent)

G. Brian Patterson (R, incumbent) Limestone Co. Board of Education District 2: Greta W. Kilgore (I)

Greta W. Kilgore (I) Limestone Co. Board of Education District 3: Ronald R. Christ Jr. (R, incumbent)

Madison County

23rd Judicial Circuit Judge Place 7: Alan Mann (R, incumbent)

Alan Mann (R, incumbent) 23rd Judicial Circuit District Attorney: Robert L. Broussard (R, incumbent)

Robert L. Broussard (R, incumbent) Madison Co. Superintendent: Ken Kubik (R)

Ken Kubik (R) Madison Co. Coroner: Tyler Berryhill (R, incumbent)

Marshall County

27th Judicial Circuit Judge Place 1: Christopher F. Abel (R, incumbent)

Christopher F. Abel (R, incumbent) 27th Judicial Circuit District Attorney: Jennifer Bray (R)

Jennifer Bray (R) Marshall Co. Commission Chairman: James Hutcheson (R, incumbent)

James Hutcheson (R, incumbent) Marshall Co. Commission District 1: Ronny Shumate (R, incumbent)

Ronny Shumate (R, incumbent) Marshall Co. Commission District 4: Joey Baker (R, incumbent)

Joey Baker (R, incumbent) Marshall Co. Board of Education Superintendent: Cindy Saye Wigley (R, incumbent)

Cindy Saye Wigley (R, incumbent) Marshall Co. Board of Education Place 1: Laura B. Byars (R)

Laura B. Byars (R) Marshall Co. Board of Education Place 4: Mark Rains (R, incumbent)

Morgan County

8th Judicial Circuit District Attorney: Scott Anderson (R, incumbent)

Scott Anderson (R, incumbent) Morgan Co. Commission Chairman: Ray Long (R, incumbent)

Ray Long (R, incumbent) Morgan Co. Sheriff: Ron Puckett (R, incumbent)

Ron Puckett (R, incumbent) Morgan Co. Coroner: Jeff Chunn (R, incumbent)

Jeff Chunn (R, incumbent) Morgan Co. Superintendent: Tracie Turrentine (R)

Tracie Turrentine (R) Morgan Co. Board of Education District 4: Paul Holmes (R, incumbent)

Paul Holmes (R, incumbent) Morgan Co. Board of Education District 7: John Holley (R, incumbent)