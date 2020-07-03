UAB treating record number of COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Doctors at UAB Hospital announced they were treating 84 patients Wednesday morning, the highest number since the pandemic began.

“UAB has now set new highs in COVID positive patient numbers each of the past 3 days and 5 of the past 7 days,” Tyler Greer with UAB said.

As people plan to get together for the holiday weekend, leaders are urging neighbors to social distance and wear a mask.

UAB hospital reported that there are more cases of COVID-19 in younger individuals.

“They are seeing increases in the past month of kids with COVID-19, so there are babies that have been identified who have COVID-19 as well as teenagers, so everybody is at risk to developing COVID-19,” said Dr. Rachael Lee, an epidemiologist with UAB.

While there are hospital beds available, leaders are concerned about having to cancel elective procedures if numbers continue to increase.

There was a spike in cases after Memorial Day. While infections can occur at any time, there is greater risk in enclosed areas where people gather and converse.

Doctors urge caution for holiday gatherings.

“If you are going to go to a BBQ, that’s great, go to a BBQ, make sure that you wear a mask when you are within 6 feet. When you are out of 6 feet feel free to take it off and enjoy one another,” Dr. Lee said.

UAB doctors estimated that Alabama is seeing an increase of 900 to 1,000 cases each day.

