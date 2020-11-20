UAB, JCDH physicians give COVID-19 updates ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The trial against a Calera man accused of killing his wife with a liquor bottle entered its third day Thursday.

Kathleen Dawn West, a “camgirl” who made money by posting racy photos of herself online, was found dead outside her home on Jan. 13, 2018. After an investigation, Kathleen West's husband, Jeff West, was charged in her death.