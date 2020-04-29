UAB celebrates spring 2020 graduates with virtual commencement ceremonies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Alabama at Birmingham will hold virtual graduation ceremonies on May 1-2 for at least 2,700 students. Graduating students will also have the opportunity to walk in a future in-person ceremony.

The graduate ceremony, for approximately 1,100 students that are graduating with a master’s or doctoral degree, will air on UAB’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram TV channels Friday, May 1, at 6 p.m.

The undergraduate ceremony, for approximately 1,600 students, will air on UAB’s social media channels Saturday, May 2, at 2 p.m.

Use the hashtag #UABClassof2020 for both ceremonies.

For the virtual ceremony, graduating students were asked to submit 15-second videos of themselves, on topics ranging from their favorite things and what they enjoyed the most during their time at UAB to what they will miss as they leave campus life. The students were also asked to show how they are celebrating while practicing social distancing.

UAB has compiled the submitted videos to be included in the virtual ceremony, with messages from campus leaders, student government leaders and clips from the graduates.

This new format in no way diminishes pride in our 2020 graduates, says Pam Benoit, senior vice president for Academic Affairs and provost. This virtual ceremony will be a celebration of all that students have achieved during their time here at UAB.

“We appreciate the strength and resilience of our Blazer community throughout this crisis,” Benoit said. “I have the pleasure of working directly with students, student government associations and faculty mentors, so I see daily the outstanding work the class of 2020 has done in the classroom, in the lab, in the studio, and on stage. We are so proud of all they accomplished on our campus and in our community and look forward to celebrating them.”

Full details for graduates are available online at uab.edu/commencement.