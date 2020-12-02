UAB and Middle Tennessee football game canceled due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to positive COVID-19 cases, subsequent contact tracing and injuries within the Middle Tennessee football program, Sunday’s game against the University of Alabama-Birmingham has been canceled.
This is the fourth game in a row the Blazers have had canceled.
UAB sits and 2-1 in league action and looks to make a third straight C-USA Championship game appearance if UAB can meet the league minimum for conference games played.
The UAB Department of Athletics is working with the Conference USA office on the possibility of rescheduling a game for this weekend. The Blazers have one remaining regular-season game scheduled for next Saturday, Dec. 12 at Rice.
More details will be released when they become available.
- House Committee presses Secretary Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Powell on COVID-19 relief
- Democrats push Congress to act on COVID relief bill
- Lawmakers push back as Trump threatens to veto defense bill
- Decatur officer who held man hanging off roof among 5 to receive honors
- Naked stranger, feces-covered walls found inside Tennesse home