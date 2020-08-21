UA student gatherings, events prohibited for next 2 weeks amid tightened guidelines

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama announced tightened coronavirus guidelines for students on- and off-campus Friday.

According to a letter to students from Vice President for Student Life Dr. Myron Pope, extra precautions were put in place after photos emerged of students not adhering to the state’s COVID-19 ordinance.

All student events on campus have been postponed for the next 14 days. Classes will continue on as scheduled.

Other changes to student life include:

Gatherings in common areas of on- and off-campus Greek housing are prohibited.

Visitors are prohibited at on-campus housing.

Meal service will be “grab-n-go” only in Greek housing.

Face coverings are required in all public areas.

Hosts of prohibited gatherings will received “heightened consequences,” even for a first offense, according to the letter.

“We are doing everything in our power to have a successful fall semester. We are calling on our student body to do your part each and every day – on campus and off campus,” Pope said in the letter.

More information on the changes can be found here.

