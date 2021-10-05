UA selling bricks and room numbers as scholarship fundraiser

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama (UA) has a fundraising project giving housing scholarships to students.

The old Julia Tutwiler Dormitory is set to be demolished on July 4, 2022, and bricks and room numbers from the dorm are being sold to raise money to help future UA students get housing scholarships.

Amber Capell from the University of Alabama said the fundraising project is a good way to honor the old Julia Tutwiler building and a great way to help students.

“We want to be able to offer housing scholarships in memory of Tutwiler for all students across campus. When we found out the building would be demolished, we thought that is a good opportunity for all the people who have fond memories of Tutwiler to hold a piece of memory of as a commemorative item,” Capell said.

UA has sold 169 bricks, and 266 room numbers have been reserved.

Most of the bricks collected are from a market that was demolished behind Tutwiler that was connected to the building. Erica Cunningham is a UA student and lives at Tutwiler.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the school to raise money especially because this is a building where many people have great memories. So they are happy to buy bricks from the building to have that memory and it’s going to a good cause and giving more people the opportunity to go to our college,” Cunningham said.

As of October 4, UA had raised $60,000 for the scholarship project. If you would like to purchase a piece of ‘Tut’, you can do so by visiting their website.